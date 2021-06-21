Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 47,003 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.28% of Illumina worth $156,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 60,918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

ILMN opened at $456.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,188 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

