Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.07% of Owens Corning worth $199,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 142.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 363,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after buying an additional 213,990 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 191,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 10.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 244,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after buying an additional 22,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $94.65 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

