Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $213.58 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,130,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,295,271 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $213,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,033.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 265,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 242,538 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 143,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $219.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.