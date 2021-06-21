Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $227.65 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $227,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,894,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $159.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.98. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $162.82. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.