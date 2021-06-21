Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 39,079 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $169,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.20.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

