Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,295,271 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,130,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,295,271 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $213,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $219.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

