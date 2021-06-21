Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $218.71 Million Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,506,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMBL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $50.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.