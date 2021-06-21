Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

