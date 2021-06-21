Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Makes New $420,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,597,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,193,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 99,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 27.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107,134 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.93. 46,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.38. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

