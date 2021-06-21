Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.49. The stock had a trading volume of 79,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,018. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49.

