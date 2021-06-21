Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $280,302,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,388,000 after acquiring an additional 973,357 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

MXIM stock opened at $99.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

