Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys 213 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.57. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

