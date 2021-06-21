Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.66 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

