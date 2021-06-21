Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.5% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

