Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after buying an additional 529,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,007,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

DD stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

