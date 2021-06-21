MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 91,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,329. The company has a market cap of $455.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

