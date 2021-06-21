Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,617,572.40 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $1,617,572.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,563,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,486,930.55.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $2,933,782.74.
- On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $1,532,403.90.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50.
NASDAQ MEDP traded up $5.08 on Monday, hitting $182.62. 4,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.61. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.34.
Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
