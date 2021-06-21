Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,617,572.40 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $1,617,572.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,563,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,486,930.55.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $2,933,782.74.

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $1,532,403.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $5.08 on Monday, hitting $182.62. 4,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.61. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

