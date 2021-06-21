Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $322,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,628 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $290,000.

BATS:ITA opened at $108.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.49. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

