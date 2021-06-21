Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in RH were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $653.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $649.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a fifty-two week low of $242.21 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

