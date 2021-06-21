Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $358,000 Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,503,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 53,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $19,161,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.57 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

