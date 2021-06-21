Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

