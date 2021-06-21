Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 201 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at about $386,000.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

