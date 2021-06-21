Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Primoris Services stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.44. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

