Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $5,472,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $42,042,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $110.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.43. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.85 and a 1 year high of $121.63.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

