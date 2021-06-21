MetaMorph (METM) Price Down 35.6% Over Last Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $170,560.68 and $3,209.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00023134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.40 or 0.00702313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00042568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00081448 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.