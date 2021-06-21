Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,472 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $259.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.