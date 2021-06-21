Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 72,180 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.70% of Miller Industries worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Miller Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Shares of MLR traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.48. 118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $450.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.