MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 18.9% Lower This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $59.64 million and approximately $299,775.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $5.55 or 0.00017064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.00394662 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003049 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.88 or 0.00891299 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,746,157 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

