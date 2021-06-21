MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $22.90

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.90, but opened at $22.33. MINISO Group shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 4,887 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $121,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $89,274,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 5,893.4% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,974,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

