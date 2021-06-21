Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $19.08 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.