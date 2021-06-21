Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,784 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.00% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $20,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

