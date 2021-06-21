Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,266 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $304.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.39. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

