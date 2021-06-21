Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,737 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $601.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.10 and a twelve month high of $609.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $548.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

