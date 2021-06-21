Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $16.95 Million Position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 766,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 9.60% of Global X Clean Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $191,000.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32.

