Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.21 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for $7.81 or 0.00024422 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and $2,119.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00118374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00156053 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,188.24 or 1.00700636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

