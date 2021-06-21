Mist (MIST) Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Mist has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $3,963.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mist has traded down 44.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00057797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.48 or 0.00702792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00081445 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.