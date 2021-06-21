Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $34,195.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXN opened at $47.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.19. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

RXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

