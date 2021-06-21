Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Marcus & Millichap as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $13,108,000. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMI opened at $38.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $345,775.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,203.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,846 shares of company stock worth $13,328,633. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

