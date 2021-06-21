Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $16,552,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

NYSE:PB opened at $69.86 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

