Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $25,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $15,458,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Hilltop by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hilltop by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTH opened at $35.41 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

