Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 603 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $2,219,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $2,366,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $108.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.76. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.