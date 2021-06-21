Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mondelez International and MeaTech 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 1 13 0 2.93 MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mondelez International currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Mondelez International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 13.94% 14.37% 5.86% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mondelez International and MeaTech 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $26.58 billion 3.28 $3.56 billion $2.59 23.99 MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Summary

Mondelez International beats MeaTech 3D on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food+ outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents, and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. Mondelez International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

