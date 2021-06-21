Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Down 18.6% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and $35,372.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.00704004 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

