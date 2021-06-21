Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $11.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

Shares of MCO opened at $348.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.96. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $357.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Moody’s by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Moody’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

