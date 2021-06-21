Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 88,227 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $834,000. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQH opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

