Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $223,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

