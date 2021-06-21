Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

ATVI stock opened at $91.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

