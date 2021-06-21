Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $253,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DISCA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

