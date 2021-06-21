Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,071.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 262,693 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 73,229 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEU opened at $42.20 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.27.

