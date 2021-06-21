Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $440.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.